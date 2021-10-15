FATIMA celebrates climate week

KARACHI: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) celebrated the climate week at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE, a statement said on Thursday.
Being a prominent sponsor of the pavilion, FFCL brought the attention of all stakeholders towards accelerating action against climate change and its impact on the region, especially in Pakistan, through virtual reality (VR) based engagement and a unique QR code based tree plantation activity.
With the use of VR, FFCL showcased its innovative investment initiatives aimed at combating climate change and decarbonization through developing green hydrogen and ammonia as sustainable fuel alternatives, which have immediate use in several industries like fertilizers, refineries, power generation, transportation, and so on.
