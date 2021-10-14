‘Art exhibition a breath of fresh air in pandemic’

Islamabad : Federal education and culture minister Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday inaugurated an art exhibition organised by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts on its premises here.

During the event titled 'Ode to the Modern Masters’, sculptures, ceramics, engraving and drawings by artists Akram Dost Baloch, Abbas Shah, Amin Gulgee, Anjum Ayaz, Elizabeth Dadi, Fauzia Aziz Minallah, David Alesworth, Jamil Baloch, Mian Salahuddin and Rabia Zuberi from the permanent collection of the PNCA were put on display.

The minister congratulated the PNCA and Visual Arts Division to hold the 'exciting exhibition to honour the country's master artists'.