CM reviews proposals on katchi abadis

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review proposals for the regularisation of katchi abadis.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) briefed the chief minister about the regularisation of katchi abadis. Chief Secretary, BOR member and others attended the meeting. The chief minister directed that the cabinet standing commission for legislation should submit comprehensive recommendations after a detailed review. The recommendations will be presented before the provincial cabinet for a final decision and all legal requirements will be fulfilled, he added.

BEGGAR MAFIA: The chief minister on Wednesday directed to constitute a special squad to curb beggar mafia which would take action in various zones in phases.

The chief minister said that doctors would pay regular visits to old age homes for treatment of the elderly people living there. He said that after Multan, community welfare centre would be set up in Lahore for the transgender and they would be made useful for the general public.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of social welfare department, in which measures taken for the welfare of the poor segments were discussed. He said that shelter homes would be made functional this year in Gujranwala, Multan, Pakpattan and Jhang whereas two new children homes would be established in Attock and Toba Tek Singh. Usman Buzdar said that a state-of-the-art institute would be established for treatment of drug addicts and technical and vocational training would also be imparted to the addicts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government was paying special attention to the welfare of common man as well as deserving sections of the society and the network of shelter homes was being expanded in Punjab. He was talking to a delegation of Seelani Welfare Trust, led by its founder Maulana Bashir Farooqi here.

The meeting discussed various welfare projects, including shelter homes for the homeless people.

The chief minister appreciated that Trust was doing a commendable job for deserving segments of society and assured that the government would continue its support to the organisation.