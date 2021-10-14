 
Thursday October 14, 2021
PPFL 2nd leg gets underway from today

Sports
October 14, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The second leg of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) will start from today (Thursday) here at the Pindi Municipal Stadium.

The opening day will see KRL playing against PAF. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali will inaugurate the event.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Secretary General Naveed Akram said that the second leg will be followed by the third leg from November 9-27 in Peshawar.

