Haunted by broken promises

If the recent voting pattern is taken as a yardstick of popularity, the PTI’s popularity certainly seems to be on the decline. Be it cantonment board elections or by-elections, the government has hardly performed well. Moreover, a few of their MNAs and MPAs also have resigned from the party. On the other hand, the PML-N seems to have won more of the vacant seats. It's too early to say how the PML-N will fare in the next general elections, but certainly the PTI needs to do a lot of thinking within its ranks as to how it is going to win. The slogans on which the PTI won the elections in 2018 are no longer valid as none of them have been implemented. Even the most popular slogan of ‘accountability across the board' is still a far-off dream. No high-profile politician, bureaucrat or anybody else of similar status has been put behind the bars.
Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari
Islamabad
