ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday reacted to Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s media talk earlier in the day and suggested she "confine her views to politics" instead of talking about superstitions.



Addressing a press conference along with State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, the SAPM said that since Maryam is talking about magic and superstitions these days, she should also clarify "what kind of Djin she used to launder money abroad".

"Now that Maryam has started talking about [superstitions], would she care telling us about the witches that worked hard day and night to build apartments for the Sharif family in London?" Gill exclaimed.

“Could you tell us if there were any Djins or witches that were printing dollars in the basement of your house?"

Gill added that instead of issuing such statements, Maryam should confine her views to politics and present the receipts of her properties to the National Accountability Bureau.

Adding to Gill's remarks, Farrukh Habib said that Nawaz Sharif has been convicted by the court, therefore, nobody would want to be like him.

"Imran Khan has his own identity and he is the hero of Pakistan," Habib said, adding that the premier does not need to be like Nawaz.

He went on to say that irrespective of how many "magical tactics" Maryam employs, she will have to be accountable for her corruption.