Sewage treatment plants to be installed

LAHORE :Central Business District Development Authority (CBDDA) will install sewerage water treatment plants to link its sewerage system with existing system of Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa).

This was decided in a meeting of CBDDA and Wasa delegations at Wasa Head Office here Tuesday. The meeting also discussed Building Piping Standards.

Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz informed the delegation that PVC piping was dangerous for plazas and multi-storey buildings. He said copper piping was being used in plazas in developed countries. He told the delegation that Wasa was already working on introducing new piping standards for buildings.

Meanwhile, MD Wasa and his team also held an online meeting with the representatives of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and discussed the mega projects of Wasa, including Larex Colony Sewerage Project and Lahore's first Surface Water Treatment Project. MD Wasa told AIIB representatives that work on both the projects was expected to begin in the first quarter of next year and acquisition of land for Surface Water Treatment Project has already started.

He also informed the AIIB delegation that the process of selecting of a consulting firm for Larex Colony Sewerage Project will be completed soon.