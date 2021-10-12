KP CM orders monitoring of uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday reviewed the progress on the high priority projects. According to a handout, chairing a meeting, he directed the Planning & Development Department to regularly monitor the progress on such projects.

Mahmood Khan directed the administrative secretaries to hold fortnight meetings to review progress. The meeting was informed that during the preparation of the budget for the current financial year, a total of 216 high priority projects were identified out of which 94 projects related to the merged districts.

It was added that two projects had been completed so far while an online tracking system has been developed to monitor progress on other schemes. Mahmood Khan stressed the need for the timely completion of these projects said that all the departments were required to ensure the timely completion of schemes without compromising the quality of work.

Directing the Health, Education and Local Government departments to focus special attention on improving their service delivery, he said all the service delivery departments were needed to come up to the public expectations.