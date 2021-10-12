IT University directed to display entry test results of all students

LAHORE: On the orders of the Punjab Information Commission (PIC), the IT University Lahore has displayed the results of all pass ed and failed students appearing in the entry test on its official website.

Earlier, Punjab’s premium Information-Technology University had no policy to display the results of failing students. The Information Commission, while declaring its verdict on petitions of students – Sameer Akbar and Zeeshan Shabbir – directed the IT University vice chancellor to make public the results of all passed and failed students taking the entry test, to fulfil the requirements transparency.

The commission noted that the University of Engineering & Technology and the Punjab University release the result details of all pass and fail students and the IT University should also adopt that policy. The Information Commission also directed the IT University to make public all details of the admission process on its own under Section 4 of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

During the hearing, the IT University had stated that the entry test results of only short-listed students were displayed and making public the results of failing students was not part of its policy. Chief Commissioner Mahboob Qadir Shah, while pronouncing the verdict, said that the IT University was violating the RTI Act by not displaying results of the failing students.