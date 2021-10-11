‘Death of Dr AQ Khan an irreparable loss for Pakistan and the Muslim world’

Islamabad: Expressing great grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan in Islamabad, former Senator and founder of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Professor Khurshid Ahmad extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family while terming the departure of the national hero an irrevocable loss not only for Pakistan and its people, but in fact for the whole Muslim world.
In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Sunday, Ahmad said that his association with Dr Khan dated back to their student days, and he was fortunate to have several opportunities ever since to exchange views with the late scientist over matters of national significance.
Professor Khurshid Ahmad said that the deceased was a passionate patriot whose critical role and contributions in making Pakistan invincible will always be mentioned with shining words. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rests the departed soul in eternal peace while granting the bereaved family patience and strength to bear the loss with fortitude.
