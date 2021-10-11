Only PPP stands firm against govt: Bilawal

SUKKUR: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the PPP is the only party which stands firm against the 'tyrannical government'.

Addressing the workers during his visit to UC-1, Bilawal said the present government was killing the people economically by raising the prices of daily use items besides the petroleum products.

Bilawal, who was on eight-day visit to Larkana, has announced to visit all 20 UCs of the city to meet dignitaries of the area, adding the PPP is the party of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who sacrificed their lives for democracy. He said people from Kashmir to Sindh are standing firm to fight against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said he will visit every nook and corner of the country to spread the message of Bhuttoism, inviting everyone to struggle against the incumbent government.

Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave houses to the people while Prime Minister Imran Khan is snatching houses from them, he said. During the visit, the workers pointed out problems of the union council and also gave him suggestions for solutions.

Bilawal directed the Sindh ministers to maintain the continuity of the development works in Larkana. He also directed them to gear up contacts with people and solve the problems of masses at their doorstep.

Later, the elected representatives and party leaders briefed the PPP chairman about the party affairs and issues related to the local bodies, pace of ongoing development works and other issues related to the district.

Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah, Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Shah and Minister for Works & Services Zia Abbas Shah briefed the party chairman about the development works and other issues in respective departments.