Islamic Emirate: No need for US support in containing Daesh

KABUL: Officials of the Islamic Emirate said there is no need for the United States’ support in combating Daesh in Afghanistan, adding it can contain Daesh alone.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of the Information and Culture Ministry, told media on Sunday that the Islamic Emirate operations are ongoing against Daesh cells in different parts of the country and that so far 19 Daesh members have been killed and 16 others wounded. According to Mujahid, Daesh is a headache, not a serious threat.

“Daesh is a headache, not a serious threat and it will be curbed. Most Daesh members have been suppressed, their important hideouts have been discovered and we are after them.”

Meanwhile, media findings show that since the collapse of the former government, 17 explosions have happened in five provinces and Daesh has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks. The findings show that three explosions in Kabul, 11 explosions in Nangarhar, one explosion in Parwan, one explosion in Kunar, and the recent suicide attack in Kunduz, are attacks that either Daesh has claimed responsibility for, or the Islamic Emirate has attributed to Daesh.

According to the findings, around 600 people, mostly civilians, have been killed or injured in these attacks. 12 soldiers of the Islamic Emirate have also been injured in these explosions. “If this situation continues, unfortunately, Daesh will become bolder and the international and regional competitions will continue in Afghanistan,” said Mahdi Afzali, a university lecturer. In the meantime, a number of political leaders said that if the threat of Daesh is not taken seriously the group will get stronger.

“The world should give a helping hand to the current government. Otherwise, the situation in Afghanistan will get worse than Syria,” said Ishaq Gailani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan. Sarwar Niazi, a former military officer, said: “To some extent, prevention of Daesh will be difficult, especially for the new government.”

Recently, Suhail Shahen, the nominee of the Islamic Emirate for Afghanistan’s seat in the United Nations, has said that the Islamic Emirate will not cooperate with the United States in battling Daesh in Afghanistan and can fight Daesh alone.