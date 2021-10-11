Walk, cycling events held for mental health

LAHORE:A walk and cycling events were conducted on the World Mental Health Day with a theme “Move for Mental Health with Us.”

The walk and cycle ride was a collective initiative of World Health Organistion, BoP and DHA. On the day of International Mental Health Day, Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant to prime minister on health, flagged off the walk that was held on DHA Phase 8 Commercial Broadway. Dr Shaheena Asif, Dr Fareed Ahmed Khan and scores of people from different walks of life participated in the awareness walk. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Faisal said such events were necessary for the betterment of the mankind. "Although many people are struggling and these struggles are not to be ignored, the pandemic has also provided a chance to flourish — functioning well and feeling good, with a sense that life is meaningful and worthwhile, despite challenging circumstances.” He said, “Earlier this year, we formed the National Task Force on mental health to work on strengthening regulation and expanding access to care,”