Cop injured in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A police constable sustained injuries when unknown miscreants opened fire on the police post in Haji Lawang area in Khar tehsil in the district, an official said on Sunday.
District Police Officer Abdul Samad said that unidentified gunmen attacked the police post in Haji Lawang area Saturday night.
He said that Constable Sher Zaman sustained injuries in the firing.
The official added that the attackers fled the scene when the police returned the fire. The injured cop was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.
