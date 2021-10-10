DC unhappy with cleanliness

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Lahore has expressed anger over the cleanliness condition of the city.
DC Lahore on Saturday visited Gulberg and Liberty roundabout and expressed anger over the presence of non-lifted waste. He directed the officials concerns to immediately clear the area.
Islamabad : The international community has started realising that Pakistan has been facing ‘climate injustice’...
Islamabad : As many as 102 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while...
LAHORE : Working class has urged the Prime Minister not to raise the prices of electricity, instead reduce the cost of...
LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government has only facilitated the mafias in its...
LAHORE : Long treatment and successful surgeries at Lahore General Hospital have brought out two sisters at their...