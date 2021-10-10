 
Sunday October 10, 2021
DC unhappy with cleanliness

Lahore
October 10, 2021

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Lahore has expressed anger over the cleanliness condition of the city.

DC Lahore on Saturday visited Gulberg and Liberty roundabout and expressed anger over the presence of non-lifted waste. He directed the officials concerns to immediately clear the area.

