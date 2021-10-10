Timely redressal of public grievances top priority: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that timely redressal of problems and grievances of citizens is his top priority therefore Police Force should take all possible steps for improving public service delivery through vivid change in their behavior with citizens.

These instructions were issued by IG Punjab to all RPOs and DPOs of the province during the meeting held at the Central Police Office while orders and detailed proformas based on 18 points has also been sent to them on the basis of which performance of the operations teams will be tested in regions and districts.

He said that the Prime Minister Portal (PMDU) is an important platform for resolving the grievances of the citizens and every complaint received on it should be resolved without any delay. In case of irresponsibility or negligence, such officers should prepare themselves for strict departmental action. IG further said that the perpetrators of arms display and aerial firing do not deserve any concession so the officers and personnel who do not take action against them will have to be held accountable. IGP said that functioning of 1787 IGP Complaint Center should be made effective with efficient supervision and every grievance should be resolved within the stipulated timeline. IGP said fully transparent and impartial accountability mechanism is one of his priorities but no officer or official should be suspended for more than 60 days. Punishment or reinstatement should be decided within the stipulated time and if the suspended officer or official is found guilty, he should not be the part of department, he added.