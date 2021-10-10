Administrator urged to get KMC sports projects completed

KARACHI: The sports fraternity in Karachi has appealed to administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab to take notice of the delay in sports projects at KMC sports complex which were launched in 2013.

More than 85 percent work on the projects have been done.

A group of athletes told 'The News' on Saturday that the KMC administrator should take notice in the delay of the projects and issue orders for their completion as soon as possible.

The athletes said that the administrator must visit the KMC sports complex at Kashmir Road.

Sources said that due to financial constraints, Covid-19, and laziness of previous administrations of KMC, the remaining development work could not be completed.

They said that other cities of Sindh have some beautiful sports complexes where facilities for various disciplines are available. But the projects at KMC sports complex are have been delayed.

The development projects at the Kashmir Road sports complex were first delayed due to the death of the contractor. Then after a lull of a couple of years the development work was started but later once again it was stopped reportedly due to financial constraints.

KMC has developed at the complex a bowling alley, new squash courts, a futsal arena, badminton courts, a volleyball court, three cricket practice pitches and a football ground.

Futsal and bowling have gained much popularity among the youngsters of the city. Besides, a pavilion has been built which can accommodate more than 2000 spectators. The pavilion is in front of the football and athletics facilities.