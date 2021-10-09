Islamic Emirate delegates head to Doha for talks on Afghanistan

KABUL: A delegation of the Islamic Emirate left Kabul for Doha on Friday for talks with officials from a number of countries to discuss Afghanistan’s political situation.

Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for the Ministry of Information and Culture, said the delegation will meet with Qatari officials and the envoys of a number of countries on Afghanistan’s situation. The delegation is led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mujahid said. The acting information and culture minister Khairullah Khairkhwa, the general director of intelligence Mullah Abdulhaq Wasiq, interior deputy minister Malwlawi Noor Jalal, Shabuddin Delawar and Haji Mohammad are all members of the delegation, said Mujahid. Reuters reported that a delegation of the Islamic Emirate will be invited to an international talk on Afghanistan in Moscow, citing Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan. The talk, according to Kabulov, will be hosted by Moscow on October 20.