Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alamin: PM asks party members, workers to celebrate event

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said party members and workers should celebrate the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alamin ((PBUH) in their respective areas.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he said this during a meeting with MNAs and senators here. He noted that celebrations will be held to make the public aware of the biography of Prophet (PBUH). He emphasized that MNAs and MPAs should ensure that public issues were resolved in the relevant constituencies.
The meeting discussed legislation, issues of relevant constituencies and ongoing development projects. Imran discussed progress on ongoing uplift projects in various constituencies with the MNAs.
MNAs from Multan Ahmad Hussain Dehar and Ibrahim Khan called on him. Discussions on relevant constituency issues and ongoing development projects were held. Makhdoom Zain Qureshi MNA also met the prime minister and they discussed the relevant constituency issues and ongoing development projects.
