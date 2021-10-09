 
National
Our Correspondent
October 09, 2021
Zahir Shah made NAB deputy chairman Appointment to be notified today

ISLAMABAD: Director General Operations NAB Zahir Shah’s name has been approved for the post of deputy chairman, sources said. President Dr Arif Alvi has approved Zahir Shah’s appointment and it is likely to be notified on Saturday (today). The post was vacant after the resignation of Hussain Asghar, who had resigned on October 4. Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Zahir Shah to President Alvi.

