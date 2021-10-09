Zahir Shah made NAB deputy chairman Appointment to be notified today

ISLAMABAD: Director General Operations NAB Zahir Shah’s name has been approved for the post of deputy chairman, sources said. President Dr Arif Alvi has approved Zahir Shah’s appointment and it is likely to be notified on Saturday (today). The post was vacant after the resignation of Hussain Asghar, who had resigned on October 4. Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Zahir Shah to President Alvi.
SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his 50-year-old mother in Jacobabad, after she refused to give him money and gold....
SUKKUR: A man shot dead a boy and injured his own sister over the suspicion of adultery in Kashmore-Kandhkot district....
SUKKUR: The body of a missing employee of a local hospital was recovered on Friday from the bank of the Rice Canal in...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai has written a letter to Sindh Home...
SUKKUR: Additional Sessions Court Daharki has granted bail to PPP’s former irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Sial on...
KABUL: A delegation of the Islamic Emirate left Kabul for Doha on Friday for talks with officials from a number of...