Following NCOC decision, Sindh govt expected to allow full attendance at educational institutes

Since a direction came from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to allow 100 per cent attendance at the educational institutes and complete opening of madrasas throughout the country, the Sindh government has been considering to let the schools operate as they would do in normal circumstances.

The provincial government would also hold meetings with representatives of educational institutions in this regard. Officials said the Sindh government was considering to implement the NCOC decision and it would hold meetings with representatives of educational institutes to discuss the SOPs that shall be observed to avert the spread of Covid-19.

The Sindh government is expected to issue an order in this regard in the coming days. The directives moved by the NCOC with the subject, ‘Opening of Education Sector with 100% Attendance’, read: “While taking stock of disease situation in the country, corresponding reduction in critical care occupancy and need to accelerate students vaccination: the NCOC during its session on 7th October 2021 decided to allow countrywide opening of all types of education institutes including madaris at 100% attendance with effect from 11 October 2021.

“Moreover, special measures [will be taken] for timely vaccination of students. There will be no change in cut-off dates for students vaccination, i.e. partial vaccination by 31st October 2021 and full vaccination by 30th November 2021. Therefore, in order to ensure timely vaccination of students below 18 years of age, following will be ensured; each Saturday of the week will be observed as vaccination day in all education institutions countrywide including Madaris.

“Education institutes management will ensure required arrangements in coordination with respective health authorities for vaccination of students through mobile vaccination teams (MVTs) in schools or at nearby COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

“Schools may remain open for extended hours to afford sufficient time for vaccination of maximum students. Likewise, last week of October (25-30 October 2021) and November (22-27 November 2021) will be observed as vaccination week in all education institutions countrywide including Madaris. Dedicated counters will be established countrywide at all CVCs for priority vaccination of students and children 12-18 years age.

“All federating units including ICT will ensure establishment of such counters with effect from 11 October 2021. All federating units will ensure requisite awareness campaign using all platforms including local media houses to speed up the vaccination process of the students.”