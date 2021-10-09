Eradication of polio top priority, says KP CS

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Friday said that eradication of poliovirus was the top priority of the government.

The district administration has been directed that any sort of negligence will not be tolerated against the targets of the polio eradication programme. The chief secretary issued the directives while presiding over a meeting of the provincial task force on polio eradication, said a handout.

Dr. Kazim Niaz appreciated the programme team, polio workers, police and district administrations for their efforts in the previous year regarding the eradication of poliovirus, stating that no case was reported the entire year because of the effective polio eradication campaigns throughout the province.