Villagers protest hotel construction in Chitral

CHITRAL: The residents of a village on the outskirts of Chitral city on Friday staged a protest against the construction of a five-star hotel, arguing that it would violate their privacy.
Carrying placards and banners, the dwellers of Singoor village complained that construction of the hotel building would compromise their privacy.
“We will not allow construction of the hotel as it will create a permanent nuisance for us,” said one of the protesters.
Later, at a press conference, the residents, including former tehsil nazim Maulana Mohammad Iylas, Saif Khalid, Aleemzad, and others expressed concern over the construction of the hotel.
