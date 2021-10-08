‘Grievances of AJK people to be removed’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Ameen Gandapur has said that we are committed to remove the longstanding grievances of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this while addressing a meeting in connection with the election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates for by-election in Charhoi district Kotli on Wednesday. President PTI AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was also present on the occasion.

Ali Amin Gandapur slammed the former governments for laying the integrity of country hostage by taking loans of billions of rupees. However, he said that integrity of the country would be restored at all costs.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who raised a strong voice for the self-determination right of Kashmiri people at international forum proving him to be real ambassador and lawyer of the Kashmiris.

The minister said that PTI fulfilled its promise of Rs370 billion development package for Gilgit-Baltistan while work has been initiated on PC-1 of development package of Rs550 billion for Azad Kashmir.

He said that Premier Imran Khan has clarified it that Kashmir would be the top agenda if dialogues were held with India.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI AJK President Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that PTI will be fulfil its vow of providing employment opportunities to the people.

He said that joining PTI by renowned personalities like Raja Aftab Akram has changed the atmosphere in Charhoi and PTI success in constituency seems to be confirmed.