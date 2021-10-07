IGP reviews measures under NAP

LAHORE : In a review meeting on implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), IGP Rao Sardar Ali has said the activities of the persons belonging to banned organisations included in the Fourth Schedule would be closely monitored and strict legal action should be taken against those responsible for any attempt to disrupt the peace.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and CTD Additional IG Wasim Ahmed Khan and other officers attended the meeting held at Central Police Office on Wednesday. The IG said that propagation of religious hatred through graffiti and speeches was not acceptable in any case and a close coordination should be kept with scholars of all schools of thought in this regard. He said strict implementation of Tenancy Registration Act and Loudspeaker Act was a matter of urgency and delay in legal proceedings against violators would not be tolerated. The IG directed that crackdown on display of arms, firing into the air and illegal and unlicensed arms should be intensified. He directed that combing, search and intelligence-based operations around slums, railway stations, bus stands, hotels and other sensitive places could be carried out and the reports should be sent to the CPO regularly.