Free entry for National T20 Cup Lahore phase

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to allow free entry during the second phase of the National T20 Cup here at Gaddafi Stadium, starting on Wednesday (today).

Sources revealed that PCB is formulating Covid-19 protocols. It is expected that 50 percent crowd will be allowed in the stadium.

Fans will have to show proof of their complete Covid-19 vaccination.

Central Punjab will take on Sindh and Balochistan will play against Northern at Gaddafi Stadium.