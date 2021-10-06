Sarwar assures PCMA of solving industry’s problems

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured chemical manufacturers of taking up industry’s demands with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Addressing the Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) at Governor’s House, he claimed himself to be a businessmen friendly governor and asked the business community to feel free for sharing their problems in running their businesses. The governor appreciated PCMA’s former chairman Zafar Mehmood and members for doing charity work. He urged the business community to help the suppressed class in improving their economic wellbeing. He assured them of taking up the case of Naphtha Cracker Complex with the PM. Chairman PCMA Jahangir Piracha said that investment from Saudi Arabia, China and other friendly countries would be helpful in establishing the Complex in Pakistan, he said adding that he would reopen the negotiations with the prospective investors of China and Saudi Arabia, who had expressed keen interest in this project.