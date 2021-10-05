 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Court moves against Lower Chitral DC

National
October 05, 2021

CHITRAL: The DC of Lower Chitral on Monday appeared before a civil court that had issued his arrest warrants for allegedly harassing a bailiff and defying its orders. The senior civil judge had issued the arrest warrants for DC Hassan Abid, who had allegedly harassed a bailiff.

