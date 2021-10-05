KP CM resents delay in issuance of NOCs to builders

PESHAWAR: Taking exception to the delay in issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) to the private sector for construction of high-rise buildings, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the officials to ensure that these documents were issued within the given timeline. He said this while chairing a meeting of the Local Government and Rural Development Department, said an official handout.
The chief minister directed the officials to follow the relevant rules and by-laws to facilitate the private sector investors to attract investment to the province. He said the government had promulgated laws and put in place a regularity regime for attracting maximum private sector investment. The implementation of the relevant laws in letter and spirit was the foremost responsibility of the departments and entities concerned, he maintained.
Expressing dissatisfaction with the performance of the tehsil municipal administrations and other subordinate entities of the Local Government Department with regard to the issuance of NOCs to commercial buildings, the chief minister said hurdles were being created at the lower level for the investors instead of facilitating them.
CHITRAL: The DC of Lower Chitral on Monday appeared before a civil court that had issued his arrest warrants for...
SUKKUR: The police shot dead an alleged criminal in a police encounter near the Airport Link-Road in Sukkur, while he...
SUKKUR: PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah, imprisoned on Rs1.23 billion corruption reference, was brought to the Civil...
SUKKUR: UNESCO Pakistan Country Director Patricia McPhillips has said in order to achieve UN’s Sustainable...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to streamline the administrative affairs of all public sector...
PESHAWAR: As many as 493 members of the land mafia were arrested and 164 cases lodged against the grabbers across the...