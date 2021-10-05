PPP says non-locals appointed in Chitral

CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lower Chitral chapter on Monday expressed concern over the alleged appointment of people belonging to Mardan and Swat against vacant positions in the district.

Speaking at a party meeting, PPP Lower Chitral President Engineer Fazl-e-Rabi Jan said the appointment of the non-locals was causing resentment and unrest to the people of Chitral. He said though the Chitrali jobseekers were eligible and qualified to meet the criteria required for the vacant positions, the residents of Mardan and Swat were being appointed to fill the posts.

“This is sheer injustice. It is causing discontent to the local population,” he said, adding that they would spare no effort to raise voice against this practice. The meeting also discussed other problems being faced by the local residents. The PPP Lower Chitral chapter office-bearers attended the meeting. They chided the government for being unable to control price-hike and rising unemployment. The meeting also announced to hold a protest demonstration at the PIA Chowk in Chitral city on October 8 against the rising inflation.