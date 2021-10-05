153 dengue cases in Lahore

LAHORE:As many as 153 patients are reported from Lahore in the last 24 hours; this was stated by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch while reviewing the current situation of dengue in the whole province on Monday.

He directed the Department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across the Punjab. In this regard, he appealed to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places and Monsoon rains season have also started. Precautionary measures against Dengue are very important. Citizens should be more responsible in preventing Dengue during monsoon; especially rainwater should not accumulate in residential areas. During this year total 2,423 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients,1,887 patients have been reported from Lahore. At present a total of 341 patients are admitted across Punjab out of which 182 Dengue patients are admitted in the hospitals of Lahore. 37 patients of dengue are admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 30 in Jinnah Hospital, 13 in Farooq Hospital, 10 patients are admitted in General Hospital, Services Hospital and Shalimar Hospital each.