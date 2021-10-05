Rally against Indian state terrorism

LAHORE: Humanity must be saved from extinction at the hands of Modi. The Indian people including Kashmiris are very upset with Modi's mindset. These views were expressed by speakers at a rally called by International Human Rights Movement at High Court Chowk on Monday. “Modi's insults are a bigger threat to humanity and world peace than cancer. Indian state terrorism has buried Muslims alive. Modi government has heated up the market of genocide of Muslims in Assam after Jammu and Kashmir. All minority in India, including Muslims and Sikhs, seek refuge from Hindutva. There is no hope from a dead global conscience. Despite the violation of the rights of Muslims, the persistent and criminal silence of the United Nations has made it controversial,” the speakers said. Chairman of the movement, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan, Central Secretary-General Tanveer Ahmad Khan, advocates and activists protested against state terrorism in India in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine. The protesters were carrying banners and posters calling for end to cruelty in Palestinians, Assam and against Rohingya and Kashmiri Muslims and Indian Sikhs.