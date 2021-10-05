Pashto Mushaira on Thursday

Islamabad:The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with the University of Peshawar Literary Forum will hold an online ‘Pashto Mili Mushaira’ on October 7. Eminent scholar Abdul Subhan Khan will preside over the ‘Mushaira’.
Professor Aseer Mangal and Dr. Yaseen Yusafzai will be the special guests on the occasion. PAL Chairman Professor Dr. Yousaf Khushk will also attend the ‘Mushaira’. Prominent Pashto poets including Dr. Ali Afridi, Sameena Qadir, Sayed Sabir Shah, Sajid Tanha, Muhammad Saeed, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Shaheen Amin, Dr. Shahida Sardar, and Laikzada Laik.
Dr. Muhammad Awais Qarni will be the moderator of the ‘Mushaira’. The academy is organising a series of literary events in connection with Pakistan’s golden jubilee celebrations.
Islamabad:The medical department of Mashal Association held a free camp in collaboration with Shifa Foundation, says a...
Islamabad:As many as 1.2 million olive plants have so far been planted in Potohar Olive Valley that has been...
Islamabad:The School of Social Sciences and Humanities of the National University of Sciences and Technology hosted a...
Islamabad:The Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad Police has arrested an impersonator involved in snatching money...
Islamabad:Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Monday announced the annual results of Secondary...
Islamabad:Today, all around the globe where education plays an important role in the development of a country, World...