MDCAT post-exam analysis to ensure transparency: Faisal

Islamabad:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday said that Pakistan Medical Commission’s (PMC) MDCAT post-exam analysis will ensure transparency in the examination system.

In a statement, Dr Faisal said that the step was taken to achieve the confidence of parents and students in the examination system which was already decided by PMC. He said that this third-party review will be on a scientific basis as Quaid-e-Azam University will conduct a post-exam analysis. He said that the analysts will be fully empowered to freely analyse the MDCAT exam. He added marks will be given on all unclear or doubtful questions while marks will also be given to students in case of more than one true answer in multiple-choice.