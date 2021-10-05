Skilled manpower vital for socio-economic uplift: President Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said skilled manpower was important to meet the needs of the industrial sector and to put the country on the path of socio-economic development.

Chairing a meeting of the Advisory Council of National Skills University (NSU), he said provision of skills by universities and training institutes could significantly help in generating employment opportunities in the country.

The meeting attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Vice Chancellor NSU Dr Muhammad Mukhtar and members of the Advisory Council. The president stressed the need for establishing linkages and partnerships between NSU and the industrial sector, saying that collaboration was critical in imparting marketable skills and creating employment opportunities for youth.

He said that the industrial sector in the country was facing a shortage of skilled workforce and urged the NSU and other technical training institutes to produce employable graduates as per the requirements of the market.

The president emphasized on raising awareness about the training and skill development programs being offered by the university. The Vice Chancellor briefed the meeting about the role of NSU in imparting skill-based and technical education. He said the Advisory Council would help providing inputs to the NSU academic programs to ensure that the training and skills courses and educational programs were linked to the demands and needs of the industry.