War and peace

After the fall of Kabul, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has started threatening peace in Pakistan. The increase in the number of attacks on security agencies are proofs of the re-emergence of the TTP in Pakistan. In August, it carried out 32 attacks in various parts of the country. On September 6, the TTP issued a warning to media outlets and journalists against referring to them as terrorists. On top of that, the martyrdom of seven army personnel during a recent intelligence-based operation cements the idea that the TTP is resurfacing.

Pakistan has already sacrificed a considerable number of lives in the war on terror. It is high time to engage TTP leaders to sort out this issue. Just as peace is the only option for Afghanistan, it is also the only option for Pakistan.

Fatah Ali Maree Baloch

Matiari