Workshop on freedom of expression held

Islamabad : Politicians and Journalists are closely related with each other’s and both have made sacrifices for democracy and freedom, said Shazia Marri, Member of National Assembly from Pakistan People’s Party while addressing the opening ceremony of five-day electronic media workshop on ‘Freedom of Expression: Independent Journalism in Digital Era’ arranged by Women Media Centre, in collaboration with National Endowment for Democracy at a hotel here, says a press release.

She stated that Benazir Bhutto, the martyred chairperson of PPP, was the biggest advocate of media as she always supported freedom of press.

Shazi Marri also said that the criticism from media is for our own betterment so that we politicians can do better for the people.

She asserted that there is a dire need of more women to join media industry as things are not considered from a women’s perspective.

Marri also said that in the present times, efforts are being made to suppress freedom of media, adding that it was in our hands to come forward in this struggle and not to sit down disappointed as more people with vision are needed.

She further said that, study, research and verification is very important for a good journalists

Chief Executive Officer of Women’s Media Centre, Fauzia Shaheen while addressing the participants said that criticism from journalist is a way to solve the ongoing problem.

While applauding the friendly approach of PPP towards media, Miss Fauzia stated that PPP is widely known for taking criticism from media in a positive manner. She also urges the participants to read and understand the Constitution of Pakistan for better understanding of their rights.