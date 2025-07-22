Experts say 'meal sequencing' can boost health — but how?

This representational image shows a person eating a meal. — Unsplash

Forget calories counting for a moment; new advice from nutrition experts suggests that the order in which you eat your food could be a game-changer for your health.

This approach, dubbed "meal sequencing", prioritises fibre-rich vegetables first, followed by proteins and fats, with carbohydrates consumed last.

According to experts, this simple shift in eating habits could lead to significant benefits, including reduced blood sugar spikes, increased satiety, and even support for weight management, Fox News reported.

"Starting with vegetables, protein and healthy fats — before eating starches or sugary foods — may help blunt post-meal glucose spikes," They explain..

This method is particularly beneficial for individuals grappling with insulin resistance, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes, and its efficacy is backed by scientific research.

Research published in the journal Nutrients showed that people who followed this order for five years saw notable improvements in blood sugar control, while those who didn't made little to no progress.

Eating carbohydrates alone, especially refined ones like white bread or sugar, tends to raise blood sugar levels quickly. But when eaten alongside protein and fibre, the impact is reduced.

Fibre slows digestion, while protein and healthy fats increase feelings of fullness and support the release of GLP-1, a hormone that suppresses appetite and slows gastric emptying.

Experts recommend starting meals with non-starchy vegetables (like leafy greens or broccoli), then moving to lean proteins (like chicken or beans) and healthy fats (such as olive oil or nuts), and eating refined carbs like rice or bread last. This sequence can help keep blood sugar more stable and reduce overeating.

However, nutritionists emphasise that everyone’s body reacts differently. Those with diabetes or specific health conditions should consult a registered dietitian for personalised guidance.

For people looking to improve their blood sugar levels or lose weight naturally, changing the order of food on your plate may be a simple and effective first step.