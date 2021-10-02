 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Man dies from electrocution

Karachi
October 02, 2021

A man died from electrocution in his house in Orangi Town’s Gulshan-e-Bihar on Friday. Responding to calls for help, police and rescuers reached the property and took the body Faizuddin to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the tragic incident took place when the man was doing some electrical work at his house.

