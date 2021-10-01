POA to use direct, backdoor channels to resolve issues with govt

KARACHI: As per International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) instructions the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) will use both direct and backdoor channels to enter into a dialogue with the government in order to resolve the issues which have put the country’s sports future at a high risk.

According to sources, the POA is still waiting for the reply from the Prime Minister House to the letter which it sent last month, seeking a meeting with the premier Imran Khan to clarify its position regarding Pakistan contingent’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics and other related issues.

Sources said that a couple of more letters would be written to the premier if the PM House did not respond.

Sources said that backdoor channels would also be utilised for the purpose.

The IOC in its letter to the NOC has shown reservations over the controversial clauses of the proposed national sports policy and has fully backed the POA, stating that no interference would be allowed in the affairs of the NOC.

The POA general council has authorised its chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan to enter into a constructive dialogue with the government and resolve the pressing issues.

The government the other month asked Arif Hasan to step down. The demand came at a news conference held by the special assistant to the premier Shahbaz Gill and IPC minister Dr Fehmida Mirza in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, too, according to sources, in the full cabinet meeting the demand was endorsed unanimously which has put a lot of pressure on the POA.

The demand came after Pakistan returned empty-handed from the Tokyo Olympics.

Sources said that if a judicious approach was not adopted for the resolution of the issues, it might hit the country’s sports hard.

Pakistan has ahead three major events next year in the shape of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games. Besides, the nation is also supposed to host the 14th South Asian Games early next year. Preparations for these may be affected if the cold war between the POA and government continues.