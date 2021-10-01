Mega solar power plant to be set up in Bahawalpur: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that with the government’s thrust on renewable energy and the target to build self-sustained state, this is the right time for it to foray into solar energy.

He said this at the agreement signing ceremony held in the Ministry for Energy Punjab as Zonergy, one of the leading solar energy solutions company, under its corporate social responsibility programme joined hands with the Punjab government to set up a 3x100 MW flagship solar power plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur, under the CPEC framework.

The chief minister said this joint venture of Punjab government with Zonergy for the solar project in Bahawalpur was both a significant step for the company towards a balanced energy portfolio and a giant leap towards better future for us a nation. This is aligned with our vision of bringing development while leaving less as possible carbon footprint. We are pleased to partner with Zonergy, given their technologically advanced products, EPC capabilities, operations, and maintenance services.”

One 3x100MW of the three-phase 9×100 MW project has already been completed that won Luban award, the highest award in the construction works in China. The total investment for the first phase was around 3.125 billion Yuan. Zonergy 9×100 MW solar power project spans over 4,500 acres of land. Zonergy executes the project by IPP model and the investment of phase I was USD 460 million. This project is listed as CPEC “Early Harvest” project.

This 300MW solar power plant, till date, has generated 2 billion units electricity and fulfilled the energy needs of more than 200,000 households. The project created more than 3,000 jobs for Pakistani nationals. Moreover, Zonergy trained more than 100 engineers and provided internship opportunities to 50 students of the University of Engineering & Technology and Islamia University Bahawalpur about the photovoltaic technology.

In future too, the project will provide annual internship programme for the Bahawalpur’s public sector universities, solarisation of two Makhdoom Rashid Degree Colleges (25+20 KW), solarisation of Higher Secondary School Bhaili Multan (15KW), installation of 05 KW solar power plant in emergencies of two hospitals in Bahawalpur and Multan, development of two resource centres for training of solar/RE technologies at universities in Bahawalpur and Multan, installation of solar power plant at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and Nishtar Hospital (320+180KW), and installation of water filtration plant at any suitable vicinity in Bahawalpur. Total cost for the equipment is Rs60m and total annual saving will be Rs17m.

The Zonergy vice-president said, “Today, renewable energy sector is witnessing a positive momentum. The sector is committed to provide sustainable and affordable energy for all. We believe if Pakistan’s renewable potential is unlocked, it can transform the country’s energy architecture to be dominated by clean energy sources. We look forward to our continuing partnership with the government, stakeholders and people and thereby contributing to the country’s energy security. It’s not only about energy solutions but people. Our CSR programme will undertake CSR activities in the interest of the people of Bahawalpur and South Punjab keeping in view the international best practices.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Institute of Cardiology (RAIC) and formally inaugurated the RAIC Automation Programme. A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the representatives of Punjab Social Security and Bank of Punjab in the presence of the chief minister. Labour Secretary Liaqat Ali gave a briefing on the steps being taken by the Labour Department for the betterment of the workers and their families. He said that the automation system would help the workers of Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Institute of Cardiology to get rid of unnecessary documents. An online app has been launched for scholarship grant, death grant and marriage grant for the workers. He said that the process of automation would help eradicate corruption and improve service delivery.

Social Security Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider said that bank accounts of 1.1 million workers were being opened. In addition to health and financial benefits, the labourers can avail other benefits through Mazdoor Card. The workers will get 5 to 30 percent discount on purchases on more than 130 commercial outlets. He said that through Labour Card effective monitoring of monthly minimum wage of the workers would be ensured and in future the Labour Card would be linked to the Sehat Sahulat Card and various government loan schemes.

He said the Rehmatul-lil-Alamin Institute of Cardiology was 100 per cent automated and digitised. Soon heart transplant facility will be available for workers at RAIC, he added. He said that PESSI Cash Benefit mobile application had been implemented across Punjab. Through this App the cash benefit would be paid to the worker in his/her bank account or through easypaisa within 10 days of filing the application.

CM-30-9

Says district uplift package to revolutionise people’s lives; visits LDA’s one window centre; inspects arrangements at vaccination centre

APP adds: Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the district development package worth Rs 360 billion will revolutionaries lives of people, as the government is fully committed to ensuring composite development.

He was talking to a MPAs delegation comprising Ch Liaquat Ali, Saleem Sawar Jorra, Mian Akhtar Hayat and Arshad Chaudhry, who called on him to discuss solution of the public problems in their areas. The chief minister said the upgradation of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital would facilitate patients while Ram Pyari Museum in Gujrat would attract tourists, he added.

The CM regretted that some areas were kept backward in the past, adding that the public welfare scheme would be completed on priority basis to facilitate common man. Development was the right of every city and people would be given this right, he vowed. "We want to make the Punjab government''s performance a role model for other provinces," he added.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to one window centre of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and asked the visitors about their problems.

The chief minister ordered for digitization of the LDA records, along with upgradation of the website, saying that issuance of no-objection certificate (NOC) should be made possible without any delay.

The CM directed the DG LDA to immediately resolve the issue of an elderly man Khwaja Shahzad Saleem and submit a report to him. He ordered for processing the land transfer issue of another visitor, Abdul Shakoor.

Meanwhile, a woman applicant thanked the CM for issuing directions for solving her problem. A mother and her daughter, who were also present, appreciated the arrangements while an aged lady Bano prayed for the PM and the CM Punjab. Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Asad Khokhar and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited the vaccination facilities at Expo Centre and asked people about the arrangements made for them there. An elderly citizen termed the facility a symbol of good governance as no difficulty was being faced by the visitors.

The chief minister appealed to citizens to save their lives by vaccinating themselves. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said around eight million people have been vaccinated in Lahore so far. Secretaries of health and housing departments, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore and others were also present.