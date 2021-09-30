Police baton charge, arrest protesting students in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The students protesting against the entrance test in the medical colleges marched towards the Parliament and removed obstacles, but a heavy contingent of police blocked their way at D-Chowk and baton charged them.

Police also arrested several protesting students. The protesting students are demanding Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on a single day across the country. The PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah also reached there to express solidarity with the students, and had a heated verbal exchange with the district administration and police officers.

The protesting students and their parents said medical students at protesting for the last many days but not a single representative from the government side came to address their concerns.

Central Information Secretary of the PPP Shazia Marri condemned the police violence against the protesting medical students in Islamabad who were staging peaceful protest for their rights.

She questioned that why the government has restricted the students from staging protests, while Imran Khan himself staged protest at D-Chowk for 127 days. She demanded the release of arrested students.