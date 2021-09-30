72 shopkeepers held in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday arrested 72 shopkeepers in the provincial capital on charges of overpricing.

The official said that the administration during the crackdown against the price-hike and hoarding arrested 72 shopkeepers in Hayatabad, University Road, Tehkal, Ring Road, GT Road, Dilazak Road, Faqirabad, Charsadda Road, and interior city.

The official said that the shopkeepers were arrested for not displaying the official rate-list and charging the customers more than the government authorized rates. The arrested persons also included nanbhais for selling low weight bread and unhygienic conditions at their bakeries. The officials said that cases had been registered against the arrested shopkeepers.