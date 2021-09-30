US dilemma

The aftermath of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, which began after US troops invaded the country at the end of 2001, has left the US looking rather embarrassed in the eyes of the world – and also facing an immense dilemma. The fall of Kabul is being compared with the fall of Saigon, some 40 years ago. The US Senate is now in the process of examining a bill tabled before it by Republican Senators, titled 'Afghanistan, Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act'. The bill suggests that all those who play a part or in the past played a part in supporting the Taliban, or entities who back them in any way, whether through military means, assistance, or strategic help face possible sanctions. Pakistan has been mentioned in this context, despite the fact that it remained a US ally for the years of war and afterwards as talks with the Taliban were held in Doha and other places. Both the 'war on terror' and the talks in Doha were ironically conducted also by the same party the bill's senators are from. Ultimately, the US is to blame for its own debacle. Senior generals have already spoken of a major intelligence failure on the part of its own agencies. But politicians and leaders from a country which still claims to hold the apex spot in the world's power hierarchy are obviously reluctant to mention this – and are looking everywhere but at themselves to place blame.

There are many problems connected to the entire scenario. How do countries like Pakistan handle the question of getting assistance into Afghanistan without recognising the Taliban? There is also the question of precisely how Pakistan is to conduct its relationship with its neighbour to the west, especially as human rights violations continue to be reported from Afghanistan, with public executions in Herat and open attacks on protesters in other locations. The closure of girls schools too is something that Pakistan cannot possibly condone. The complexity of the situation is immense and requires very good diplomatic handling.

Pakistan so far has handled the matter well in the UN and in other places. The Taliban themselves are not yet being recognised in the UN, and it is unlikely that this will happen in the very near future. The question of Pakistan's ties with Afghanistan will therefore continue; meanwhile, we also have to ensure we do not face sanctions either from the US or from the FATF which has been reluctant to let go of its reservations – despite all the efforts made by Pakistan. The peril Pakistan faces cannot be overlooked, even if it comes as a result of the impunity and arrogance of other countries and their reluctance to face the truth of their own failures. The entire situation is most precarious for the people of Afghanistan, who continue to make attempts to flee the country. Pakistan and the world will eventually have to deal with the refugee crisis as well. Both the US and Pakistan have their hands full, no doubt, but we hope Pakistan is not scapegoated for the imperial hubris of an occupying force.