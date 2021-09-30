OPPO Pakistan targets 5mln mobile phone exports

ISLAMABAD: OPPO Pakistan has plans to upgrade its assembly plant to a manufacturing plant in Pakistan with a target to make 5 million mobile phones per annum.

OPPO Pakistan CEO George Long made the announcement during his meeting with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar at his office on Wednesday.

Highlighting that the company also aimed to establish a research and development centre for transfer of technology and skill development of IT professionals in Pakistan, Long said OPPO was optimistic about exporting locally manufactured sets from the country.

Welcoming the announcement, the minister said that the government of Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies have improved the business ecosystem in Pakistan.

He said that local manufacturing of mobile would not only keep prices under control for local customers, but would also enable expansion of the mobile phone industry to become a bigger player in the economy. Bakhtyar said that this growth would result in the creation of numerous employment opportunities within the industry as well as associated industries in the country.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had floated the draft ‘Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations and Authorisation’ for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of mobile phones.