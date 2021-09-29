International Day for Universal Access to Information marked

KARACHI: The International Day for Universal Access to Information, “The right to Know – Building Back Better” was observed on September 28, 2021 by UNESCO with partners, including the EU delegation to Pakistan, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of the Netherlands and the global civil society organisations’ Free Press Unlimited (FPU).

Some 50 participants from the civil society, youth, media professionals, academia, international organisations and diplomatic missions attended the event.2021 is the sixth consecutive year of UNESCO marking the “International Day for Universal Access to Information” (IDUAI).

In 2015, UNESCO adopted a resolution (38 C/70) to commemorate IDUAI every year. Access to Information is considered as the touchstone for all human rights, including the freedom of expression and media freedom.

Its special relevance to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is also significant, in which it calls upon member states to adopt and implement constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information.

Ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson gave the welcome marks by recognising the importance of access to information for building strong institutions. During the keynote address, Balochistan Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi stressed on the need for more proactive disclosure of information by governments to strengthen citizens’ voices, accountability and transparency.

During the event, a panel of expert speakers, including Amber Rahim Shamsi (veteran journalist), Mukhtar Ahmed (former information commissioner), Imaan Hazir Mazari (lawyer and human rights activist) and Zafarullah Khan (former executive director Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies) expressed their views on the need to enhance access to information in the country.

UNESCO Officer Hamza Khan presented UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay’s message reiterating organisation’s commitment to promote access to information and freedom of expression across the globe.