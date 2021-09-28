Two killed in an attack

SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some unknown assailants killed 65-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Khoso and his 28-year-old son Muhammad Hanif at their shop. The attack left both critically injured and they succumbed to their wounds at the Rural Health Centre, Gharo. The relatives of the victims alleged that the members of Rind and Khoso clans, hailing from Nawabshah, have killed their relatives as an old enmity.