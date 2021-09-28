Two killed in an attack

SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some unknown assailants killed 65-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Khoso and his 28-year-old son Muhammad Hanif at their shop. The attack left both critically injured and they succumbed to their wounds at the Rural Health Centre, Gharo. The relatives of the victims alleged that the members of Rind and Khoso clans, hailing from Nawabshah, have killed their relatives as an old enmity.
SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh...
LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential...
Rawalpindi: The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on...
LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed with traditional religious...