Shortage of irrigation water, substandard health facilities in Larkana highlighted

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh government is trying to resolve people’s problems at their doorsteps. Addressing an open ‘Katcheri’ held at Town Hall, Larkana, on Monday, Muhammad Ismail Rahu said due to Covid-19, the PPP had decided to suspend all public activities, but after considering the issues being faced by the people, the open ‘Katcheri’ was resumed. People complained about the lack of cleanliness, law and order situation, substandard street lights, substandard education facilities and shortage of irrigation water. The complainants cited that the doctors at the Civil Hospital, Larkana, did not pay attention to their patients.
The farmers also pointed out shortage of irrigation water to the provincial minister, who instead accused IRSA and the federal government of usurping the NFC Award and water rights to the provinces.
