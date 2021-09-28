Entering into voluntary return, plea bargain with NAB: SHC seeks report of senior officers still working on govt jobs

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the Secretary Services to submit a report with regard to all government officers from Grade 17 and above, who entered into the voluntary return and plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and were still working on government jobs.

The direction came on petitions with regard to service of government officers, who were still working on government jobs despite entering into the VR and plea bargain with the NAB in corruption inquires and references.

An SHC’s division bench, comprising Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Adnanul Karim Memon, observed that the Secretary Services filed the report about government officers, who entered into the VR and plea bargain with NAB in corruption reference and investigations. However, the report did not mention officers of Grade 17 and above, it observed. The court directed Secretary Services to submit a fresh report of government officers of Grade 17 and above, who entered into the VR or plea bargain with NAB or they were charged with corruption and appeals against them were pending before the court.