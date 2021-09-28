Woman killed, man injured in accident

Two killed in an attack SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some...

Newly-wed couple murdered in Sanghar SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district...

ATC adjourns cases against Aijaz Jakhrani SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on...

Shortage of irrigation water, substandard health facilities in Larkana highlighted SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh...

BoP incorporates promotion of sports as new strategy LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential...