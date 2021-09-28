 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Woman killed, man injured in accident

National

Our Correspondent
September 28, 2021
Woman killed, man injured in accident

LAHORE: A woman was killed and a man was injured in a road accident in Ghaziabad area on Monday. The deceased Rani Bibi was riding a bike with one Ghulam Abbas on Canal Road when a speeding car hit them. They received injuries and were shifted to hospital..

More From National

More From Latest