Woman killed, man injured in accident

LAHORE: A woman was killed and a man was injured in a road accident in Ghaziabad area on Monday. The deceased Rani Bibi was riding a bike with one Ghulam Abbas on Canal Road when a speeding car hit them. They received injuries and were shifted to hospital..
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some...
SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh...
LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential...
Rawalpindi: The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on...